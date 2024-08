Puerto Rico may be small, but its love of volleyball is huge. Representing her country on the international stage is Camila Soto’s greatest honor as a volleyball player.

The FGCU freshman has competed on several levels of the Puerto Rican national team.

“It is a beautiful experience to wear the flag and the name of Puerto Rico on my shirt,” Soto said.

Earlier this summer, she and the U21 team came in second in a tournament in Canada earning her her first international medal.

It’s a weight off the 18-year-old’s shoulders because while you may not know her name, all of Puerto Rico does.

“When I played for the first time in the national team I felt a lot of pressure because he was obviously what I was living up to.”

She’s talking about living up to her dad, Hector Soto’s legacy.

He’s often considered the greatest Puerto Rican volleyball player of all time.

“He’s a legend for the sport of volleyball in Puerto Rico and he is just my biggest inspiration in the sport by far.”

Since she was six, she’s worked overtime to be a national team member like her dad.

Camila told WINK News her father has always been her biggest supporter, but she didn’t always want to listen to her superstar dad.

“I was kind of stubborn, but now I know that he’s always going to know what he’s talking about and always wants to help me.”

Being raised by a great set her up for success on her island and now she hopes it pays off for the Eagles.

“I hope I can give them my all and be as confident as possible and not be nervous or anything since it’s my first year.”

Whatever happens on the court in Alico Arena, she’s excited to represent the Eagles, Puerto Rico and her dad.

“I’m super proud of him and I just want to make my island proud when I play.”

Camila will bump, set and spike her way into her college career in the FGCU Hilton Garden Inn Fort Myers Classic the last weekend in August. And she’s ready to go any time, anywhere Puerto Rico calls her to suit up for the team.