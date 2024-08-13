WINK News

Man accused of exposing himself at Naples beach

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Richard Mansfield Credit: The Naples Police Department

A Naples man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself and walking nude on Naples beach earlier this week.

On Monday, at approximately 12:39 p.m., officers responded to Third Avenue N. beach end about a man who exposed himself and walked nude on the beach.

According to the Naples Police Department, a caller reported that the man was sitting in his chair naked.

Officers met with a beach patrol specialist, who responded first and stated he had witnessed 74-year-old Richard Mansfield laying in his chair nude, genitals completely visible.

The beach patrol specialist requested Mansfield put his clothes back on and cover himself up.

Mansfield told officers that he had just gone to the gym and came here to cool off.

Officers also reportedly observed two black circular rings, similar to penile tension rings in the sand, directly next to his chair.

Mansfield is being charged with indecent exposure of sexual organs.

