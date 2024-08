The first week of school can be challenging for parents and students; however, frequent bus delays continue to add to existing pressures.

The Lee County School District expected delays throughout the first two weeks of school as drivers work to become accustomed to their routes.

The delays have stressed students Adrien Valela and Killian Baker, along with their mother, Clover.

The trio have been walking towards their designated bus stop throughout the week, hoping that their school bus would arrive on time. Each day, it failed to arrive on time.

“They have no way to get to school and back home, and there’s no information I can get directly,” said Clover Baker. “We stood for almost an hour at the bus stop. I had to drive him, and no bus came to pick him up, so I had to go and pick him up from the school.”

Clover and her children walk three blocks before reaching their bus stop.

WINK News reporter Sommer Senne joined them, discovering that the bus number had changed twice and was still stationed at the bus depot.

Despite the delay, the quartet ventured onwards, hoping for the best.

Fortunately, the bus arrived— two minutes late.

Senne asked Baker whether the issues would be resolved within the first few weeks of school.

“I hope so. I really do, because the kids need to be able to attend school on time and receive their education,” said Baker.

The school district will refrain from making changes until the first two weeks of school pass.

According to Jared McKinney, the Executive Director of Transportation for the Lee County School District, meetings will be held weekly to assess the problems and how they can be resolved.