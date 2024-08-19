WINK News

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man accused of animal cruelty

Reporter: Annalise Iraola
Warning: This story contains images that might upset some viewers.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old golden lab was neglected so long that veterinarians found maggots inside of her.

The arrest report from the Lee County Clerk of Courts is graphic and upsetting. Last week, Blue Pearl Animal Hospital called LCSO’s animal cruelty task force regarding an animal cruelty and neglect case.

Deputies said the 16-year-old golden labrador mix, Molly, was in bad shape when they arrived.

According to the report, she was severely dehydrated, had burns on her skin from sitting in urine, had nails extremely overgrown and maggots crawling all over her body.

LCSO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Urquizo.

Detectives learned through the investigation that Urquizo had a cat named Ladybug at his home.

The house was also in uninhabitable conditions, covered in feces and urine.

Molly had to be euthanized at Blue Pearl.

The cat, Ladybug, was taken in for treatment.

Urquizo has since been charged with aggravated animal cruelty and excessive pain and issued a citation from Lee DAS for unsanitary conditions.

