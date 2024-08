Credit: WINK News

Someone was given the wrong ballot by a poll worker Tuesday at the Village Walk voting location in Collier County, so WINK News asked Trish Robertson with the supervisor of elections office, how does something like this happen?

“It was an election worker error. We have volunteers that wake up very early in the morning and work until very late at night, and unfortunately, this instance happened where the voter gave them the wrong ballot to vote,” said Robertson.

She says it was caught by the voter.

“He apparently had brought his sample ballot with him and was able to detect the error, which is something that we encourage them to do when it was detected. He went back to the poll worker and notified them of the error.”

WINK News also asked her what steps they take to avoid any election fraud.

“Let’s say that you request a vote by mail ballot, and you vote that ballot and it’s returned to our office your signature matched, and we counted that ballot. If you then turn around and try and vote at an early voting location or on election day at your home precinct, our system will flag you when you check in,” she said.

They also have methods in place when it comes to voting by mail.

“All of our staff takes signature training. So, when you request a ballot, you do have to provide a social security the last four of your social security number or your driver’s license,” she said. “And then when the ballot is returned to us, we also need you to sign an oath on the back of that ballot return envelope, and that oath signature that’s from you will then be compared to the signature we have on file from your voter registration or when you came in and have voted.”

She said she hopes people remember to thank their poll workers, because they do a lot and love their community.

“These are people who care about our community. These are your neighbors. These are the people you go to church with, the people who you might have kids in the same boy scout or girl scout troop. So just keep that in mind, and especially during the general election.”