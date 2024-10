Early voting is underway in southwest Florida.

Signs urging people to vote are everywhere, and long lines of voters show that people are taking notice and casting their ballots in the presidential election.

At the Fort Myers Regional Library, people are making their vote count.

Jack Lambert is from Chicago, he says it’s his first time voting in the Sunshine State.

“I think it’s assumed one direction in Chicago. And, you know, I don’t know if you’re exactly heard as much, so I’m excited to come down here, and I think my vote’s a little more heard,” said Lambert.

For others, like Porfirio Gutierrez, it’s all about the amendments no matter where you stand.

“Abortion is, I think they ought to leave it up to the women. Marijuana is up, I don’t think people need to smoke marijuana,” said Gutierrez.

“Since my early 20s, I’ve been voting, and the main reason today is the president and the abortion amendment,” said voter Roberta Slack.

“So, I suggest going and find out what amendments and laws are going to be passed and going prepared. Because I thought I was prepared, and there were still questions on there about funding for things that I really wasn’t aware of was even on the ballot at all,” said voter Jen Nagle.

More than 211,000 people have already early voted across southwest Florida’s six counties.

Early voting does end on November 2 in every county except for Charlotte. In Charlotte County, early voting ends on November 3.