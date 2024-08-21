FHP investigating Collier County patrol crash

WINK News
Tuesday night WINK News reported deputies were searching for 11-year-old Pedro Simon Luis in Lee County.
Get your pink ready! The countdown is on for Southwest Florida’s making strides against breast cancer walk.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred in Naples on Wednesday night.
Seahawk legend turned Super Bowl champion Jaylen Watkins has taken over as defensive coordinator at Cape Coral.
A father is sharing the pain and frustrations that his family continues to face after his son was raped by Lauren King, a former fort myers school teacher’s assistant.
A healthy pay increase for crossing guards. That’s the plan for the city of Cape Coral to keep the streets safer for their kids.
A program in Fort Myers teaches students with autism the skills of dog training using positive reinforcement.
The Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel has been sitting vacant for nearly two years but Wednesday, that changed. The structural demolition started and the hotel and restaurant were fully demolished.
The Cape Coral City Council is discussing Jaycee Park and the proposed renovations on Wednesday night.
The city of Cape Coral is proposing to add more than two dozen roundabouts all around the city.
Ever heard of lectin? It is a compound found in plants and it’s cooking up a lot of controversy
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is an animal lover who understands the benefits of having dogs around people during stressful situations.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for August 21, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
Two longtime foes, North Fort Myers and Cape Coral, meet on Friday to kickoff the regular season in the WINK News Game of the Week.
Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton are headlining the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party’s choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.
The crash occurred between a Collier County patrol car and an electric bicycle near Radio Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard.
The cyclist has been transported and is being treated for minor injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation at this time.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.