FHP investigating Collier County patrol crash

Published: Updated:

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred in Naples on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred between a Collier County patrol car and an electric bicycle near Radio Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard.

The cyclist has been transported and is being treated for minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation at this time.

