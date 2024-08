Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is an animal lover who understands the benefits of having dogs around people during stressful situations.

LCSO’s new Crisis Care K-9 Unit is a new extension of their community response unit that will focus on the social services aspect of police work.

Meet Lawrence and Rollie, two golden retrievers who will now offer emotional support to people in Lee County in their time of need.

The K-9s were donated by Golden Paws Assistance Dogs in Collier County.

The dogs and their handlers received specialized training to help after critical incidents and will work alongside a group of trained health professionals who make up the response team.

Marceno spoke about the new unit’s goals.

“This will enhance our capacity to aid people facing a crisis at any given moment,” said Marceno. “This program is a multilayered approach to ensure the members of our community are offered emotional support and connection during a time of need.”

This new K-9 unit is just one more way that LCSO is working to bridge the gap between law enforcement and members of the community.