Danny Vargas Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man from Fort Myers has been found guilty of two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and familial or custodial sexual battery.

According to the state attorney’s office, the molestation began on March 2, 2020, when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers (SROs) helped find a student who had run away from home.

After being located, the student told officers about sexual abuse that happened at the student’s home.

The Fort Myers Police Department was contacted, as the residence was in their jurisdiction, and officers responded to the school to take over the investigation.

A second student reached out to law enforcement as well after learning from the victim why they ran away.

According to the student, the victim ran away because 36-year-old Danny Vargas said he wanted sexual favors from them after school.

The investigation revealed that Vargas engaged in sexual contact and sexual activity with the child between 2013 and 2019.

Officers found text messages showing that Vargas had messaged the victim immediately before the victim ran away, requesting sexual videos and asking to keep the interactions a secret.

When law enforcement officers went to arrest Vargas, he was found in a home, hiding under a bed.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 16.