Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms along with high afternoon temperatures throughout this Monday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Temperatures will again feel quite hot, with highs similar to Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are to be expected this afternoon.”

Monday

Monday morning will start dry and pleasant, with conditions expected to remain consistent through the early afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms return for the afternoon with many of those storms favoring our coastal communities through the evening.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 101 – 106°.

Tuesday

Few clouds and dry conditions will be with us to start Tuesday.

While the morning will be dry, scattered rain and storms will develop and move through for your Tuesday afternoon and evening plans.

Storms look to favor many of our coastal communities from 3—8 p.m.

High temperatures will be hotter and in the mid-90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range between 102 – 108°.

Wednesday

Dry and pleasant for Wednesday morning, with more rain and storms developing in the afternoon and evening.

Scattered rain and storms will once again develop and move through the area for the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 102 – 108°.