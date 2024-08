A study is being conducted on ways to improve the Cape Coral Bridge, and the public is invited to give feedback on what Lee County leaders should do with it.

The purpose of the project is to address traffic, as it will impact drivers.

Kevin Croak uses the Cape Coral Bridge from his home in Southwest Cape Coral regularly.

He woke up Tuesday morning to bring his car to the dealership, and what should have been a 25-minute trip turned into a nightmare.

“The traffic is horrendous. It’s always backed up,” said Croak. “For example, this morning, I had to be over in Fort Myers at the dealer to get service. I had to leave my house an hour and a half early to get there. I left at 7 to get there at 8:30.”

So, for the people who are struggling, like Croak, there is some good news:

Construction on the Cape Coral Bridge will start in 2027.

It will add a lane to each direction of the bridge for a total of six lanes across both spans, as well as a 10-foot shoulder on each side of each span and a 10-foot pedestrian lane on each span.

“It just backs up for miles, so at the end of the day, how are they going to route the new bridge and not impact what we have already,” said Croak.

But the Lee County Department of Transportation says no closures and no traffic impacts while the additions are made. Even if there were, people say it is worth it for the long haul.

“It’s my understanding that there’s going to be a pedestrian and a bike lane, and so I’m extremely excited about that as someone that likes to both walk and ride their bike,” said Al Trent.

As far as traffic, besides the temporary lane closures, a Lee County spokesperson said the contractor is required to maintain four lanes through the project. The added shoulders will help keep that space open.

Two bridges will be demolished and replaced with newer, wider ones to help with traffic flow.

If you want to learn more about this project, there is an open house at Florida Southwestern State College on Wednesday.

If you can’t make it in person, you can attend virtually. Click here for more information.