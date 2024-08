Dune walkovers do way more than just create a path to the beach. They provide storm protection.

Hurricane Ian got Sanibel thinking: What changes can they make to speed up the recovery?

“Eliminate some regulations that might be a barrier to people getting a permit to build an elevated walkover,” said Craig Chandler, Deputy Planning Director for the City of Sanibel.

And by simplifying the process, it gives some relief.

“This encourages properties to construct these dune walkovers again, to keep people off of the dune vegetation, allow it to grow very strong, allow the beach contours to do what they will naturally do and allow the passage of wildlife,” said Joel Caouette an environmental biologist with the City of Sanibel.

The walkover protects the dunes, which in return protects your property.

“When you have it elevated, you don’t have people, you know, trampling on that pathway, and again, vegetation is allowed to kind of grow in there to help retain the sand during storm events,” Caouette emphasized.

Caouette said the sand on the beach can be replaced, but not the dune vegetation.

“It takes years to you see mature sea grapes, mature vegetation out there,” Caouette noted.

And wide vegetated dunes will help with the resiliency of the island.

So the planning commission gave their recommendation to the city council, with some set standards.

“Spacing in between the planks and the width of the plants to, kind of, again, to have a standard so that water can, you know, and sunlight can penetrate through,” Caouette said.

While the planning commission gave its recommendation, the city council will be voting on it on Nov. 12.