Credit: WINK News

The death toll is rising from the listeria outbreak linked to Boar’s Head products, provoking concern for Publix customers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nine people, including one Floridian, have gotten sick from the tainted meats, eventually dying as this marks the largest listeria outbreak since 2011.

The CDC reports that the deli meat from Boar’s Head is responsible for at least 57 hospitalizations in the United States, prompting a recall of over 7 million pounds of its product.

The deli product is a staple in Publix supermarkets as reports of signage warning customers of possible infection from the distributor have been posted. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Reports from CBS News broke late Wednesday detailing the horrific conditions of the Boar’s Head facilities.

Federal inspectors have reported mold, mildew, and insects, as dozens of violations have been issued for the “premium” deli meat products.

WINK News spoke with Sue Fleming, a listeria survivor, about the severity of the symptoms following infection.

“It was hell. I have never been so sick in my life,” said Fleming. “I felt so separated from everyone in my life. It was like the world was there, and I was stuck here. It was strange.”

The CDC states that symptoms can arise up to 10 weeks following exposure, as some of the common signs are similar to food poisoning.

Boar’s Head issued a statement urging customers to throw away and not to consume any recalled products with the sell-by date of October.

Those who wish to refund their purchases may return them to the original store of sale.