Jian Morales Credit: Lexington Middle School

A Lee County student with a stutter received a letter from President Joe Biden after the student had a bad day with his stutter and wrote to the president.

Every day at school, Jian Morales carries the special letter with him and likes to show it to anyone he can.

The return address on the envelope is โ€œThe White House,โ€ and President Biden’s signature is on the letter.

โ€œWhen my teacher gave it to me, I felt very proud of myself,โ€ Jian said. โ€œI was so happy that he had some of the same thoughts I have and wrote to me about them.โ€

According to Lexington Middle School, Jian was having a bad day with his stutter last Spring. His teacher mentioned that the President stuttered as a boy and that he thought writing to him would be good practice.

โ€œI am writing because I stutter all the time,โ€ Jian wrote hoping the president would be able to help him. โ€œI want to talk like everyone.โ€

The Presidentโ€™s response came right at the start of school.

โ€œI know how it feels to live with a speech impediment,โ€ the President wrote. โ€œI often tell those who face similar challenges that when you persevere in the face of struggle and when you commit yourself to a goal, you will discover new strengths and skills you never thought you had.โ€

When the letter arrived, Jian jumped for joy. โ€œI sent it last school year and forgot about it over the summer,โ€ he said. โ€œI was surprised to get it when I came to school.โ€