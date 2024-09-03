Reward increased for 12-year-old unsolved Lee County homicide case

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Check out some of the halftime performances from Week 2 of high school football in Southwest Florida.
Two couples teamed up to open the first of several Ellianos Coffee Co. drive-thrus in Southwest Florida. The franchise at 19175 Peachland Blvd. in Port Charlotte is set to open Sept. 4.
Deputies and fire marshals are investigating the death of a man who was found covered head to toe in burns in the Port Charlotte Town Center Dillard’s parking lot.
Fort Myers just experienced the wettest summer on record since data began in 1902. The city had an impressive 43.87 inches of rain.
The Town of Fort Myers Beach has been awarded more than $13 million for recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.
Five-year-old Ryker Privett is being treated for Leukemia, becoming the spotlight for the first pitch at the “The 14-U Perfect Game Select Festival.”
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for a 12-year-old homicide case.
The participating vendors, which numbered about five dozen at last count, and members of the Hatchery, small business owners who use Babcock Ranch office space for their enterprises, will be on hand.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an $11 million construction contract with Chris-Tel Construction to renovate the South County Regional Library.
The reward for information about a 2002 cold case regarding the homicide of a Collier County man has been increased to $5,000.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man who stands accused of DUI and property damage following a hit-and-run collision.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Daytona Beach.
Crime Stoppers is seeking information on two people wanted for stealing four bottles from a liquor store in North Fort Myers over the weekend.
Twice over the past five years, Lee County commissioners have chosen not to use a search firm, going against the trend for elected officials.
The Weather Authority is tracking coastal rain heading inland, leading into scattered storms on this Tuesday.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for a 12-year-old homicide case.
On Aug. 27, 2012, a 50-year-old Cape Coral man was found dead on the side of the road in Lehigh Acres. The death of the victim, Christopher Brothers, was ruled a homicide.
In a social media post made on the 12th anniversary of Brothers’ death, SWFL Crime Stoppers announced it would increase the reward for information on the case from $3,000 to $5,000.
According to Patricia Routte, manager at SWFL Crime Stoppers, there are hundreds of unsolved murder cases in Southwest Florida.
They feature a new cold case on social media every week under the title “The Search Continues” to raise awareness of these stories.
“These cases just sit there, waiting for that one tip to come in that can hopefully reignite the case and lead to closure,” said Routte. “So, we feel it’s super important that we remind the community about these cases.”
Oftentimes, witnesses and involved parties can hesitate to report valuable information about a case for fear of retaliation from the authorities. A tip submitted through Crime Stoppers eliminates this fear.
“When they provide that tip to Crime Stoppers, they are completely anonymous,” said Routte, “but we are immediately taking their information and putting it in the hands of a cold case detective, and hopefully they can move those steps forward to an arrest.”
Routte, who works personally with the families involved in these cases, has seen firsthand the closure and relief families can experience when new information comes to light.
“There is absolutely nothing that is better than a family finally getting to see justice served after they’ve given up hope,” said Routte.
To submit a tip, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.