A new push to make even more changes to Jaycee Park has been proposed, but this change would not make the park look different or even regulate noise in the park.

The City of Cape Coral has received a formal request to rename Jaycee Park to Roger Dean Park.

Roger Dean was an entrepreneur who opened the first car dealership in Cape Coral. His daughter just wants to keep his name alive, but visitors are content with the park’s current name.

For Jessica Bernardo and her newborn, this part of their daily routine is what’s most peaceful.

“Yeah, we come every day, and actually, it’s like one of the only ways to sleep, so it’s helpful,” said Bernardo.

Located in Cape Coral, Jaycee Park is an 11.8-acre park that serves as a waterfront park, playground for kids and gathering place for events.

This week, a proposal was submitted to change the name to Roger Dean Park.

The proposal was announced by the City of Cape Coral, saying that it met city requirements, which mandated they consider the request.

WINK News talked to some visitors who said they have mixed feelings about the possible name change.

“What? Are you kidding me? I’m annoyed,” said Cape Coral resident Sean Patterson. “You know, there’s no point in getting angry because they do whatever they want to do, so you know, you can get angry, you can get not angry, the government doesn’t care, and it’s just frustrating.”

Giedre Avellino said she just wants to preserve the memories she’s made.

“The trees, the spirits when you come here, quietness of course, I know it can get a little bit louder, beautiful for the children. I used to bring them when they were smaller,” said Avellino.

The city has given the public until Oct. 3 to submit written public comments, which should be submitted to the parks and recreation director at city hall.

Cape Coral told WINK News that it’s not often that they get these types of proposals and cannot comment on it at this time.