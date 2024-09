The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is on the scene of a wildlife incident involving an alligator.

FWC and a neighbor WINK News spoke with both say that a woman was walking her dog off of Slater Road when she was bit by an alligator.

That neighbor told WINK he heard screaming, then saw this woman laying on the ground with her dog. Her injuries so bad that he says he saw bone.

FWC trucks have continued to pull up while WINK News was on the scene. At least four trucks and one Lee County Sheriffs office deputy are at the scene.

The alligator was caught and measured to be 7 feet and 3 inches.

WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone spoke with the neighbor who called 911 tonight, he says he heard screaming, and wasn’t sure where it was coming from but then:

“I ran down there to Dale, that’s the neighbor Dale. And she was laying on the ground with her dog and said that the alligator came up to get the dog. She pulled the dog out of the way and the gator got her leg, and arm and hand,” said North Fort Myers resident Mark Burlingham.

FWC says that the woman was taken to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

It is unclear what condition the woman is in.

