At least three new Chick-fil-A drive-thru restaurants are in the planning stages in Collier County.

After the Naples Design Review Board sent the architect back to the drawing board this spring, representatives for the Atlanta-based fast-casual chain were back in town Aug. 28 to give the city a second look at its plans for a drive-thru restaurant at the site of the former Red Lobster restaurant at 2355 Ninth St. N. Despite its harsh early criticism for Chick-fil-A’s mundane building design and its perpendicular orientation on the nearly 1.5-acre property, the DRB had nicer things to say at Chick fil-A’s do-over preliminary design four months later.

“First of all, this is a vast improvement of what you brought us in April. You responded architecturally,” DRB chair Stephen Hruby said.

“I think this is an improvement over what you had before, and I think the main concern is what you’re going to go through for your drive-thru and whether a drive-thru in this location is an appropriate solution. That is going to take a little more staff and PAB [Planning Advisory Board] analysis to be sure that it’s not going to create us a problem within the city.”

