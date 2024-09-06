DeSoto County looks to recruit more teachers

While it can sometimes be easy to fill a classroom with students, it is not so easy for teachers.

Schools across the nation and locally in Southwest Florida are still dealing with the challenges of teacher shortages.

With class back in session, so is teacher recruiting for DeSoto County schools.

The assistant superintendent, Jake Reynolds, and the district is looking to hire 21 teachers this school year.

“That number reflects some educators that are currently working on finishing their degree or certification,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds, says the openings range from special education to athletics. Reynolds says they do have some strategies in place to help keep the teachers they hire.

“One thing that we’ve built over the past couple years is an onboarding platform and system and really making sure that every employee that we have, regardless of the position, goes through an onboarding experience and is provided with a mentor and guidance and support during their first year, which is a really critical year for them,” said Reynolds.

Another critical thing is teacher pay.

“We have increased, yes, our teacher pay. I think we’re in the top 50% of the state right now with base starting teacher pay at 50,000 a year,” said Reynolds.

Along with some added benefits.

“We have staff that are currently interim educators who are finishing up those courses, and they can receive course reimbursement if they finish some of their coursework within the year, which helps them move towards that certification degree.”

Tim Edsall, Assistant Principal of DeSoto Middle School, knows firsthand the importance of getting people to stay and work in the classroom.

Edsall started as a high school teacher and is now in his 17th year for the district.

“This is a tight-knit community, and this is where I’m meant to be. Opportunities have come up for me to move, but I choose not to do that because I like being a part of DeSoto schools,” said Edsall.

To learn more about the current openings at DeSoto County Schools, click here.