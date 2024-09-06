DeSoto County looks to recruit more teachers

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A man suspected of being involved with a murder-for-hire plot will stay behind bars. Ryan Toranzo had his renewed motion to set bond denied today in Collier County Court.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was a crash on State Road 80 that has left at least one person dead Friday evening.
While it can sometimes be easy to fill a classroom with students, it is not so easy for teachers. Schools across the nation and locally in Southwest Florida are still dealing with the challenges of teacher shortages. With class back in session, so is teacher recruiting for DeSoto County schools. The assistant superintendent, Jake Reynolds, […]
We’re told the woman was driving with two kids in the car when a semi ran a red light and hit her Thursday morning.
A walkway to paradise! Brand new and blue, the Mobi-Mat is making things easier for Fort Myers Beachgoers.
Focused, hardworking, empowered. These women have made a name for themselves as Women of Steel.
After 20 years of getting kids to school safely, a beloved Collier County bus driver is retiring.
Convicted double-killer Wade Wilson has a new death row mugshot.
It’s Sizzle Season! Local restaurants are ready to welcome new faces by offering exclusive menu deals to attract new customers.
Port Charlotte’s QB found the endzone twice himself and had two passing touchdowns in the Pirate’s week two victory over North Fort Myers.
Authorities are investigating a crash in Cape Coral that injured a scooter rider.
Rogers is a local artist who has painted iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the pier. Sadly, his supplies were taken away, and now he needs your help finding them.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released the bodycam footage as deputies arrive on the scene in North Fort Myers after a gator bit a woman walking her dog near a pond on Thursday night.
The skin cancer melanoma is one of the most common and serious cancers in the U.S. It can be life-threatening in as little as six weeks.
State Road 82 is closed in both directions at the intersection of Harcourt Avenue due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries and one fatality.
While it can sometimes be easy to fill a classroom with students, it is not so easy for teachers.
Schools across the nation and locally in Southwest Florida are still dealing with the challenges of teacher shortages.
With class back in session, so is teacher recruiting for DeSoto County schools.
The assistant superintendent, Jake Reynolds, and the district is looking to hire 21 teachers this school year.
“That number reflects some educators that are currently working on finishing their degree or certification,” said Reynolds.
Reynolds, says the openings range from special education to athletics. Reynolds says they do have some strategies in place to help keep the teachers they hire.
“One thing that we’ve built over the past couple years is an onboarding platform and system and really making sure that every employee that we have, regardless of the position, goes through an onboarding experience and is provided with a mentor and guidance and support during their first year, which is a really critical year for them,” said Reynolds.
Another critical thing is teacher pay.
“We have increased, yes, our teacher pay. I think we’re in the top 50% of the state right now with base starting teacher pay at 50,000 a year,” said Reynolds.
Along with some added benefits.
“We have staff that are currently interim educators who are finishing up those courses, and they can receive course reimbursement if they finish some of their coursework within the year, which helps them move towards that certification degree.”
Tim Edsall, Assistant Principal of DeSoto Middle School, knows firsthand the importance of getting people to stay and work in the classroom.
Edsall started as a high school teacher and is now in his 17th year for the district.
“This is a tight-knit community, and this is where I’m meant to be. Opportunities have come up for me to move, but I choose not to do that because I like being a part of DeSoto schools,” said Edsall.
To learn more about the current openings at DeSoto County Schools, click here.