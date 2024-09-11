WINK News

New hotel planned for Port Charlotte

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Charlotte County Board of Commissioners gave final site plan approval Sept. 10 for a 63-room hotel on Sandhill Boulevard. The hotel is planned on a 1.28-acre site near the DeSoto County border that is part of the Sandhill Development of Regional Impact.

Legacy Builders is the contractor for the four-story, extended stay, My Place Hotel, said Wendy Ward, administrative assistant for the South Dakota-based builder.

She said My Place Hotels are franchise hotels but couldn’t provide the name of the franchisee of the Port Charlotte location.

