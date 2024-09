An SUV crashed into an Immokalee Building. CREDIT: UC Breaking

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash after an SUV collided with another car before it slammed into an Immokalee building.

One person died and five more were seriously injured after the two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

The five injured were transported as trauma alerts.

The crash occurred at 212 South First Street, at the Physical Therapy Center of Immokalee.

In footage from the scene, the SUV’s front end is seen almost completely smashed in and there’s a baby seat on the ground by the rear tire.

It remains unclear if a baby was involved in the crash.

There was crime scene tape around the SUV and building as well as in the parking lot.

