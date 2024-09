The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of sexual battery of a child in Tice following a massive deputy response at two scenes.

Deputies arrested Raymond De Jesus, 38, on Thursday following a large deputy presence reported in Schandler Hall Park and again at a home nearby.

According to LCSO, the victim described the situation leading up to the encounter with De Jesus.

She told deputies that while walking to her bus stop, an unknown man, later identified as De Jesus, approached her on a bicycle.

He attempted to speak to her, which caused her to become uncomfortable, and she began to distance herself from him.

De Jesus then allegedly dismounted from his bike and pulled her into the park, where he held her at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her.

After describing De Jesus to law enforcement, a home warrant was issued for his residence in Tice.

According to LCSO, De Jesus was non-compliant with their efforts to leave his home, forcing deputies to enter his residence and physically arrest him.

He was ultimately located inside the attic of his home, where he was arrested after deputies used tear gas to smoke him out.

According to LCSO, De Jesus had an active misdemeanor battery summons and an active child support warrant. Raymond De Jesus’ mugshot. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

De Jesus entered a no-contest plea in 2022 for battery, was placed on probation, and sentenced to 364 days in jail.