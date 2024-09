A high-stakes healthcare negotiation is hanging in the balance as Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) and Florida Blue are at odds over how to handle the rising cost of health.

Patients have a lot of questions, with many turning to a public meeting held Tuesday evening to get some clarity.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron went to the location at the Downtown Baker Hospital in Naples to hear people’s main concerns.

This is a haggle between Florida Blue and NCH. Some may say it’s just business, but patients are worried it is at their expense.

If the two can’t reach a deal, NCH will not be part of Florida Blue’s coverage starting October 1st.

“As a consumer and a patient, we don’t really understand what’s going on,” said one NCH and Florida Blue customer.

Many patients are wondering whether they keep their insurance plan or their doctors.

A decision many like Anna Myers may have to make if NCH and Florida Blue can’t reach a deal by the end of the month.

Florida Blue said in a statement Monday:

“We’re asking NCH to do their part in addressing the spiraling cost of health care services and improving care delivery.”

They added, “Unfortunately, NCH leaders have refused to work with us on these issues.”

But at an NCH open house about the negotiations, hospital leaders told WINK there are still open lines of negotiation in their fight for higher financial compensation.

“We haven’t had any response back to our latest proposal from them on a rate change, but we’re hopeful,” said Jon Kling, the Chief Operations Officer with NCH.

Myers explained, “I feel like I’m in the middle of a ping pong ball. I’m being battered back and forth and I can’t have any say in the whole matter.”

Married for 24 years, Myers and her husband Jim have been together in sickness and in health, and so has their healthcare.

“NCH saved my husband’s life twice,” said Myers. “I don’t have the leeway financially to pay all these extra out-of-pocket because I’m gonna go out of network.”

Doctors, Myers and many others won’t be able to afford it if a deal is not made.

With just two weeks until the deadline, it is getting down to the wire.

Can Florida Blue and NCH cut a deal? Or will patients have to scramble for a plan b?

While many in Collier County wait for that answer, NCH officials told WINK their next negotiation call with Florida Blue is Wednesday.