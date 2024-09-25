Little Hickory Island gets ready for Helene

The barrier islands—from Fort Myers Beach to Little Hickory Island—could experience three to five feet of storm surge.

WINK News morning anchor Lindsey Sablan hit the water off Little Hickory Island to see how they’re preparing.

Tuesday, Adam Botana, who serves in the Florida House of Representatives, wore a different hat and took Lindsey out on the water.

“At Bay Water Boat Club in Reynolds, we have just over 70 boats,” said Botana.

“They are calling for the potential of three to five feet of storm surge in Lee County. Will that mean you guys will move boats in?” Lindsey asked.

“After Ian, right before the storm, we’re like, ah, we’ll be okay. But now it’s a whole other ballgame after having all that water. So we’re pulling stuff up,” Botana said. “We’re watching the tide. You know, tide’s supposed to be four o’clock and low on Thursday, so it looks better for us.”

Lindsey asked, “Do you think any of what happened during Ian has created a different kind of vulnerability for this area?”

“Nature’s been here a lot longer than houses, so I think the houses definitely are changed up…There was a whole house right in these mangroves right here,” Botana explained. “You can kind of see where you see stuff that was built in. So you see that dock right there, where that lift is all beat up. That was an actual little house right there.”

“You mentioned everyone’s reacting the way we are because we all do have PTSD. Do you think at any point that will wear off on you?” asked Lindsey. “Or do you think Ian’s forever changed the way you look at storms?”

“I think it’s going to forever change our area here in southwest Florida,” Botana responded.

Lindsey asked Botana if he had any advice.

Move your cars inland and clear out your garage or downstairs of rechargeable batteries, as they are a fire risk if your home floods.

