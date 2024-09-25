Little Hickory Island gets ready for Helene

WINK News
One of Naples’s lowest elevation points, the River Park community, experiences frequent flooding. They are concerned about the flooding ahead of Helene.
There are people trying to take advantage of you after the storm, so just as you are preparing your homes, it’s time to protect your wallets.
The Sanibel Fire Department is all hands on deck. They have 2 high-water vehicles on the island to ensure they can respond to your calls.
The barrier islands—from Fort Myers Beach to Little Hickory Island—could experience three to five feet of storm surge.
The historic district in Punta Gorda is known to flood during rain and storm surge events. Now, people in Punta Gorda are trying to decide whether to stay or leave after Charlotte County ordered evacuations.
Right now, many of you are working to get ready for what is to come, but some of you are running into a hard time at the stores.
WINK News kept you updated on the man Rick on the Roof, a Fort Myers Beach resident who gained notoriety for camping on his roof for six days in protest of FEMA’s new regulations.
The people who own businesses on Fort Myers Beach, like Nervous Nellie’s, are closing down to prepare for the effects of Helene.
We’ve all heard the phrase “The calm before the storm,” and some people were definitely calm at Naples beaches on Wednesday afternoon.
Charlotte County held a press conference addressing Hurricane Helene and what officials are doing to help residents, which includes opening a pair of shelters.
The barrier islands are the most vulnerable in Charlotte County, and evacuations have been ordered for places like Manasota Key.
On Tuesday, the domestic violence charges against Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro were dismissed.
The Weather Authority continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm that is now forecast to increase to a Category 4 storm before hitting the Florida Panhandle.
Benderson Development, which for 10 years has owned a vacant restaurant building off U.S. 41 in south Fort Myers, just paid $40.35 million for its next-door neighbor, Cypress Trace shopping center.
Charlotte County commissioners approved preliminary plat plans for two Lennar Homes subdivisions in the Babcock Ranch area and amended zoning for another developer planning two projects in the Burnt Store Corridor area during a Sept. 24 land-use meeting.
WINK News morning anchor Lindsey Sablan hit the water off Little Hickory Island to see how they’re preparing.
Tuesday, Adam Botana, who serves in the Florida House of Representatives, wore a different hat and took Lindsey out on the water.
“At Bay Water Boat Club in Reynolds, we have just over 70 boats,” said Botana.
“They are calling for the potential of three to five feet of storm surge in Lee County. Will that mean you guys will move boats in?” Lindsey asked.
“After Ian, right before the storm, we’re like, ah, we’ll be okay. But now it’s a whole other ballgame after having all that water. So we’re pulling stuff up,” Botana said. “We’re watching the tide. You know, tide’s supposed to be four o’clock and low on Thursday, so it looks better for us.”
Lindsey asked, “Do you think any of what happened during Ian has created a different kind of vulnerability for this area?”
“Nature’s been here a lot longer than houses, so I think the houses definitely are changed up…There was a whole house right in these mangroves right here,” Botana explained. “You can kind of see where you see stuff that was built in. So you see that dock right there, where that lift is all beat up. That was an actual little house right there.”
“You mentioned everyone’s reacting the way we are because we all do have PTSD. Do you think at any point that will wear off on you?” asked Lindsey. “Or do you think Ian’s forever changed the way you look at storms?”
“I think it’s going to forever change our area here in southwest Florida,” Botana responded.
Lindsey asked Botana if he had any advice.
Move your cars inland and clear out your garage or downstairs of rechargeable batteries, as they are a fire risk if your home floods.
Download the WINK Weather app, stream the latest forecast or WINK Doppler 3x anywhere you go.If you see any dramatic weather images that you want featured in a story online or on air, send them tips@winknews.com.