Deans Park flooding CREDIR: Ollie Bialy

Southwest Florida is experiencing major flooding caused by the indirect impact of Hurricane Helene, a category 4 hurricane that is nearing the Big Bend of Florida.

As of 9 p.m., the storm surge has created flooding across Southwest Florida.

Below are WINK News viewer-supplied reports with videos and images of the impacts across our broadcast region.

Lee County

Flooding in St. James City on Pine Island during Hurricane Helene from viewer Jo Grey. Deans Park flooding CREDIT: Ollie Bialy Deans Park flooding CREDIT: Ollie Bialy Flooding on Bigelow Rd and Olga. Credit: Marc Stygstra

The video below is from North Key Drive in NFM and is from WINK viewer Alex Blanco.

Collier County

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay out of the flood waters and stay inside.

The sheriff’s office has reported that transformers are starting to fail in areas experiencing heavy surge, which can cause water to become electrically charged. Winterberry Park, Marco Island. Credit: Kerry Black

The video below is from Panama Court in Marco Island.

Charlotte County

WINK viewer Ernst Samedi sent this video of his house flooding inside.

The above video from WINK News viewer Lisa Hart shows people kayaking in Punta Gorda on Palm Dr Credit: Mitchell Austin Credit: Mitchell Austin

Photos taken shortly before 11 p.m. in front of the Publix at Airport Rd of US 41. Credit: Val Rankin Credit: Val Rankin Credit: Val Rankin

This Punta Gorda WINK News viewer said, “This young lady of 92 years has never witnessed a canal in both the front and back of her house in PG!”

Emerald Pointe close to downtown Punta Gorda Emerald Pointe close to downtown Punta Gorda

Flooding pictures taken at Emerald Pointe close to downtown Punta Gorda.

El Jobean – Harborside Apartments on River Beach Road.

Flooding in the Punta Gorda Isles from viewer Rylee Petersen.

