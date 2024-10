One of the hardest hit churches by Hurricane Ian is on Fort Myers Beach. The Church of the Ascension got more water from Helene, but there wasn’t much left to damage.

Two years after the storm, the property is fenced off and the buildings look abandoned, but for the first time, WINK News walked the campus and now knows what the future holds.

“Rebuilding this property is a top priority for the bishop,” said Father Jarek Sniosek.

It’s sad to see this once vibrant parish on Fort Myers Beach looking so empty, but that’s how it has been since Hurricane Ian’s devastating storm surge took this church from this:

To this:

Pews were strewn about, and sand was left on the seats. Tables floated, landing where they were not supposed to be.

Two years later, a statue of Jesus, pushed from its pedestal, is a strong reminder of what happened here.

It’s hard to imagine on this peaceful campus the harrowing things people went through during Hurricane Ian. It was on the 3rd floor of the monastery that religious priests and sisters waited out the height of the storm, and no one could reach them for three days.

“They were on top of one of the condenser units outside, awaiting their rescue. And I know they were horrified, absolutely horrified,” said Joe Rego, director of building and development.

Father Adams, who served this parish for years, has since retired. The Clare nuns also won’t be back, but the church will be rebuilt stronger and higher.

Joe Rego is heading up the rebuilding process for the Diocese of Venice.

“Current thought process, at least, is to take the church and centralize it on the property, get it up closer to the road. Where we have some higher elevation,” said Rego.

The parish hall will also be rebuilt, and another priority is preserving the existing memorial garden.

“Parts of the memorial gardens were completely washed away. It is really critical for the parish to protect the site and honor the memory of those who were laid to rest here,” said Father Sniosek.

So, despite the boarded-up stained glass, the holes in the walls and the altar covered in plastic, this is a scene of hope, where one door is closed and another opened.

“We want to build back better, not just better for today, better for the future,” said Rego.

“I’m confident that, you know, one day, Ascension will rise again and serve many wonderful people,” said Father Sniosek.

Rebuilding the church is expected to take another two to three years, and because of all the new building requirements, the costs will far exceed the insurance payout.

If you would like to donate to help the church rebuild, click here.