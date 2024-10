When you watch Evangelical Christian football, you never know where Frank Worthington is going to line up.

“I played safety, played linebacker, I played H-back, receiver, running back, quarterback,” Worthington listed.

That’s because Worthington will do anything to help his team win and this week’s matchup against Oasis is no exception.

Worthington said, “I want to win this game more than anything. I mean I would love to end my senior year knowing I beat the team I went to freshman year.”

The Sentinels take their home field for the final time this regular season against Oasis in the WINK News Game of the Week.

“It’s an honor to be recognized you know,” ECS head coach Mack Mitchell said. “It gives these guys a great experience. Something else to play for.”

“I don’t think we’ve ever had this spotlight before,” Oasis left tackle Noah Cox said.

Under first year head coach Brice Bearman, Oasis is 4-1 on the season.

“We miss some tackles and stuff so we have to tackle,” Bearman said. “We have to be better at that. And then we have to finish runs, finish blocks. That’s been our big thing the last few weeks and that’s going to be the rest of the year.”

When watching ECS play, Bearman sees a physical team with good athletes, including quarterback Jamarion McElroy.

“Their quarterback is dynamic,” Bearman said. “He’s number one that we have to take care of. Defensively they fly around after you. They get after you.”

A win for Worthington means bragging rights over his friends on the other sideline.

“They’ve been talking a lot of smack but I’m not worried about that,” Worthington said. “I’m just going to talk with my pads.”

WINK News has live coverage from ECS starting at 5 p.m. with Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt giving you the forecast on the sideline.

The WINK Sports team will have a full recap of this game as well as highlights from all over Southwest Florida Friday night at 11.