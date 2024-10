FEMA is monitoring Milton which is set to become a Category 3 Hurricane as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

FEMA is encouraging everyone to take steps to stay safe.

They want residents to listen to local officials, check on their neighbors, and take care of their mental health.

FEMA also gave the following tips:

Keep Gas Tanks Half-Full: Florida residents and visitors are advised to keep their gas tanks at least half full to ensure they have enough to evacuate without encountering long lines or gas shortages. Electric vehicle owners should maintain their battery between 50-80% capacity.

Turn Around. Don't Drown™: Driving through a flooded area can be extremely hazardous . Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When in your car, look out for flooding in low-lying areas, on bridges and highway dips. As little as 6 inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle or fall if you are walking through it . Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-ups.

Stay out of floodwater: Walking, swimming, or driving through flood waters is extremely dangerous. Standing water may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines or contain hazards such as wild or stray animals, human and livestock waste and chemicals that can lead to illness.

FEMA is also urging people to use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns if the power goes out. They said not to use candles during blackouts due to the risk of fire.

Gas pumps, ATMs. medical equipment, computers, cell phone chargers, grocery store checkout counters, escalators and elevators may not work during a power outage.

When using a generator, always use them outdoors and at least 20 feet from windows, doors and attached garages. Make sure to keep the generator dry and protected from rain and flooding.

For more information on hurricane preparedness go to Ready.gov (English) or Listo.gov (Spanish).

For more information on FEMA, go to their website.