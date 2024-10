Tropical Depression #14 has formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The Weather Authority is tracking TD 14, which could develop into a named storm, leading to a week of heavy rain for Southwest Florida beginning Sunday.

The first cone for TD 14 will be issued at 11 a.m.

The Weather Authority Team is also tracking Hurricane Kirk, a major hurricane in the Central Atlantic, Hurricane Leslie in the Eastern Atlantic, and a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic.

The next named storm will be Milton.

A forecast cone could be issued if the odds for development increase and a closed low forms Sunday into Monday. #BREAKING: Tropical Depression #14 has formed in the SW Gulf of Mexico. Likely to become a hurricane and head towards Florida. First cone will be issued at 11 AM, I'll have the latest. @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/yQ8hmrdG4A — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) October 5, 2024

The Weather Authority has a rainfall forecast in Southwest Florida of 4 to 7 inches on average for Saturday through Wednesday, with isolated 8-plus inches in spots.

The system would be closest to Southwest Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Areas that should keep an eye on the progress of this potential system include the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys.

The good news is that the strongest tropical systems, Hurricane Kirk and Hurricane Leslie, are forecast to stay in the Atlantic and far away from the United States.