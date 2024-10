Credit: WINK News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update regarding Hurricane Milton and the impacts it will have on the state.

Milton is expected to land in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, evening, and Thursday.

DeSantis advised Floridians not to be wedded to the storm’s cone, as wobbling can occur up to landfall.

Due to this, the governor commented that Southwest Florida was well experienced with cone wobbling, as Hurricane Ian had shifted towards the area right before landfall in 2022.

DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for 51 counties, including Lee, DeSoto, and Charlotte Counties.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is progressing with supplying over 1,000 missions with support ahead of the storm.

Eleven thousand feet of flood protection systems have been placed to help reduce impacts from Milton.

Starlink internet devices are available in all counties.

Florida is gathering fuel reserves ahead of the storm. The governor stated that 10,000 gallons of gasoline would be distributed throughout Tuesday.

Debris clean-up from Hurricane Helene is still underway to help reduce Milton’s upcoming impact.

All garage dumps are open throughout the storm to accommodate for the influx of hurricane debris.