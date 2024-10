Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference regarding Hurricane Milton on Wednesday evening.

He said that the storm is in the process of making landfall in Sarasota County as a category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

He said that it will move across Central Florida throughout Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

DeSantis said that there will be storm surge on the west and east coast of Florida.

He announced that there are over 50,000 lineman in the state of Florida. Desantis said that as soon as it is safe to do so, they will commence with power restoration.

The governor urged residents to shelter in place during the storm. Desantis said that if you are in a tornado warning, duck and cover in a place that is safe.

“Stay inside and stay off the road. Floodwaters and rushing storm surge are very dangerous,” said DeSantis.”

During the press conference, he was asked about a dog that was abandoned during the storm in Tampa.

DeSantis said he could not believe someone would chain abandon a dog during a hurricane.

“What kind of an animal would just leave a dog chained to a pole in the middle of a hurricane? It’s just unbelievable that somebody would do that,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis said if they find the person, they should be prosecuted.

“I hope they find the person who did it and that person should have the book thrown at them,” said DeSantis.

