In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Lee County officials have announced the planned opening of multiple public debris drop-off sites to aid residents in managing storm damage.

These sites will open on Monday, Oct. 14 and will accept vegetative debris and construction materials resulting from the storm.

The county is encouraging residents who are capable of transporting their own debris to utilize these drop-off locations while they await roadside pickup services.

Requirements for Residents

To use the drop-off sites, residents must present proof of residency in unincorporated Lee County.

Accepted identification includes a driver’s license, utility bill, rental agreement, or business license.

Residents must also sign a waiver confirming that the debris they are dropping off originates from their property. The waiver is available online at Lee County Solid Waste’s Hurricane page, or it can be completed on-site.

Residents must also be prepared to unload their own vehicles, as no assistance will be provided at the drop-off sites.

Additionally, each vehicle is limited to dropping off a maximum of 5 cubic yards of debris per visit.

Four locations will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

5031 Pine Island Road, Bokeelia, FL 33922

50 South Road, Fort Myers, FL 33907

18078 Cypress Point Road, San Carlos Park, FL 33967

13801 Orange River Blvd., Buckingham, FL 33905

Commercial and Business Guidelines

For businesses affected by the storm, Lee County advises commercial entities to transport their debris to the Waste-to-Energy Facility located at 10500 Buckingham Road.

Businesses will be charged based on the weight of the debris they bring. The facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Landscaping companies hauling vegetative debris from residential properties must have a signed declaration from the property owner verifying the source of the debris. Without this documentation, the drop-off will not be accepted.

Solid Waste Collection Resumes

Starting Monday, Oct. 14, Lee County Solid Waste will resume its normal garbage collection services for all accessible routes in the county.

This collection is strictly for household garbage, including spoiled food, and does not include recycling or storm debris, which will be collected at a later date.

Hazardous Waste Disposal

Residents can also dispose of household hazardous waste at the Household Chemical Waste and Electronic Recycling Center located at 6441 Topaz Court, Fort Myers.

This service is free of charge.

For more information about the debris drop-off locations, waivers, and ongoing recovery efforts, residents can visit the Lee County Solid Waste website.