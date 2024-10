For the first time since Hurricane Milton ravaged the area, Fort Myers Beach officially reopened to the public Saturday morning.

However, the Lee County Department of Health is urging visitors to avoid entering the water as safety concerns remain.

Despite this advisory, some visitors returned to the beach, eager to see the progress in recovery.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan visited the beach to gauge the turnout and see if the lack of access to the water would deter people from returning.

Trucks and tractors continued to clean up the storm-battered beach, but visitors were allowed back starting at 7 a.m.

Kathy, Beth, and John, who flew in from Buffalo, New York, were among those who arrived.

They expected a larger crowd but were surprised by the relatively quiet scene.

“I expected to see people here on the beach, but I don’t. Clean-up people, but I guess off the road up here, you can see a lot of workers,” one member of the group from Buffalo shared.

Fort Myers Beach is currently marked more by truck tracks than footprints. One reason for the light turnout could be the Department of Health’s warning about the water quality.

“I wouldn’t get in it right now. I’m sure they’ll announce when the water is all clear,” said one beach-goer.

Water samples are being tested, and the department will announce when it is safe for swimming once the quality meets state guidelines. Concerns remain about bacteria and potential hazards like debris still in the water.

“I probably wouldn’t go in all the way…just concern over bacteria and maybe stepping on something, like a piece of wood or nails,” said one of the Buffalo visitors.

Safe water at the beach could mean fewer trucks and empty spaces, which in turn might attract more people like George to the island.

George visited the beach every morning and didn’t hesitate to return as soon as it reopened. Despite the beach’s current state, he believes people will return soon.

“I think people are gonna flock here. As they opened the bridge, I came here, so I was like, I can’t be the only one with the idea,” George said with a laugh.

Fort Myers Beach is expected to see more visitors as the cleanup continues and water conditions improve.

The seagulls have plenty of space for now, but that might not last much longer as the community slowly recovers from Hurricane Milton.