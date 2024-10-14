Preventing mold in Punta Gorda after Milton

Right now, families with flooded homes from the hurricanes have to race to action. The water can cause black mold in damp areas of homes, but you can take steps to prevent the mold from forming or spreading.

There are different kinds of mold, including black mold, and it’s a real concern for people after the storm.

Randy and Stephanie Casey have called their Punta Gorda waterfront house home for over 20 years.

They had never experienced flooding, but now it’s happened twice in two weeks due to Helene and Milton.

“I couldn’t open the door, so I went in the back and got a kayak. I brought it around to one of the windows, and my wife and two kids climbed out onto the kayak, and I waited over to the neighbor’s house,” Randy said.

But the danger didn’t end after the water receded.

“Well, our little one has respiratory issues, and so he has breathing treatments that he goes through every day,” Stephanie said.

Their big concern now is mold.

“Well, mold can actually grow. It’s microbial. It can grow within 24 to 48 hours and start colonizing within 72 hours. It can cause a lot of health effects, allergies and sore throats,” said Tony Cozad, mold assessor.

The Caseys removed their flooring, cabinets, sinks, and wet drywall to avoid issues.

Josh Phelps, owner of First Response Water and Mold Remediation, said, “My recommendation to everybody out there would be to not take it lightly. There are a lot of people out there who think their walls will just dry, and their cabinets will just dry, but cabinets trap water behind them.”

Despite the hurdles of mold remediation, the Casey family’s priority was always clear: keeping little Seth safe.