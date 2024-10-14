Preventing mold in Punta Gorda after Milton

WINK News
A Clewiston teenager lost her life after multiple shots were fired into a building during a dance on Friday night.
It’s been hard for some to move forward after facing Milton; every time they step outside their homes, they’re greeted by piles of debris.
No matter how much you prepare for a hurricane, you never know what awaits you in the aftermath.
One of the biggest hurdles southwest Florida had to deal with after Hurricane Ian was FEMA. Many didn’t know how to apply, which forms needed to be filled out and how to get money.
Homes in North Manasota Key have been hollowed out from the storm surge after Hurricane Milton. Now, residents living on Manasota Key are trying to figure out their next steps moving forward while coping with the loss.
Even with storms Helene and Milton behind us, stress levels remain high. It’s leaving many people to manage post-hurricane anxiety.
An entire street in Punta Gorda was flooded, forcing the community out of their homes.
Days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida, people coast to coast are still experiencing power outages and power surges, and now we’re hearing from Florida Power and Light (FPL).
A basketball player, Karsten Schafer, is preparing to get off the bench and back in the game after doctors told him he might never play again.
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint on McGregor Blvd. early Sunday morning. The accused carjacker is in jail.
Fort Myers Beach is slowly getting back on its feet after Hurricane Milton, with some businesses just now opening.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank has been extending its resources to assist in recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Milton.
The precautionary boil water notice issued on Sanibel during Hurricane Milton has been rescinded.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit was scheduled during an Oct. 8 special meeting, but Hurricane Milton’s approach of Florida’s Gulf Coast led to its cancellation.
Right now, families with flooded homes from the hurricanes have to race to action. The water can cause black mold in damp areas of homes, but you can take steps to prevent the mold from forming or spreading.
There are different kinds of mold, including black mold, and it’s a real concern for people after the storm.
Randy and Stephanie Casey have called their Punta Gorda waterfront house home for over 20 years.
They had never experienced flooding, but now it’s happened twice in two weeks due to Helene and Milton.
“I couldn’t open the door, so I went in the back and got a kayak. I brought it around to one of the windows, and my wife and two kids climbed out onto the kayak, and I waited over to the neighbor’s house,” Randy said.
But the danger didn’t end after the water receded.
“Well, our little one has respiratory issues, and so he has breathing treatments that he goes through every day,” Stephanie said.
Their big concern now is mold.
“Well, mold can actually grow. It’s microbial. It can grow within 24 to 48 hours and start colonizing within 72 hours. It can cause a lot of health effects, allergies and sore throats,” said Tony Cozad, mold assessor.
The Caseys removed their flooring, cabinets, sinks, and wet drywall to avoid issues.
Josh Phelps, owner of First Response Water and Mold Remediation, said, “My recommendation to everybody out there would be to not take it lightly. There are a lot of people out there who think their walls will just dry, and their cabinets will just dry, but cabinets trap water behind them.”
Despite the hurdles of mold remediation, the Casey family’s priority was always clear: keeping little Seth safe.