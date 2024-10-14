Volunteers at Harry Chapin helping out after Milton

The Harry Chapin Food Bank has been extending its resources to assist in recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Milton.

Now, they need help from the community to make it all possible.

Rick and Susan Johnson have been donating to Harry Chapin for years.

“There’s a lot of things I can’t do anymore as you get older, but I can do this. I can collect food. I can get up and make an announcement. I can appeal for it, and we can give money. We’re very fortunate,” Susan said.

Once a month, they collect at their church and donate more often after a hurricane.

“We know there’s going to be a need, and when there’s some kind of disaster, it just makes it harder. People are off of work. They need food,” Susan said.

The Johnsons have been donating together since 1978.

The CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank, Richard Leber, said that since Hurricane Milton, they’ve been seeing heavy demand at all of their sites.

“After Hurricane Ian, our demand more than doubled for a week or two after the storm. I don’t think Milton’s going to be quite that severe, but we’re anticipating we will probably need over a million pounds more food in the next few weeks than we would normally distribute,” Leber said.

There will be multiple food distribution events daily throughout the week, every morning starting at 9.

The WINK Feeds Family Food Fund is partnering with the Harry Chapin Food Bank in response to Hurricane Milton.

To donate, visit winkfeedsfamilys.com. Every contribution helps provide food and reassurance to those who need it the most.