Volunteers at Harry Chapin helping out after Milton

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A Clewiston teenager lost her life after multiple shots were fired into a building during a dance on Friday night.
It’s been hard for some to move forward after facing Milton; every time they step outside their homes, they’re greeted by piles of debris.
No matter how much you prepare for a hurricane, you never know what awaits you in the aftermath.
One of the biggest hurdles southwest Florida had to deal with after Hurricane Ian was FEMA. Many didn’t know how to apply, which forms needed to be filled out and how to get money.
Homes in North Manasota Key have been hollowed out from the storm surge after Hurricane Milton. Now, residents living on Manasota Key are trying to figure out their next steps moving forward while coping with the loss.
Even with storms Helene and Milton behind us, stress levels remain high. It’s leaving many people to manage post-hurricane anxiety.
Right now, families with flooded homes from the hurricanes have to race to action. The water can cause black mold in damp areas of homes, but you can take steps to prevent the mold from forming or spreading.
An entire street in Punta Gorda was flooded, forcing the community out of their homes.
Days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida, people coast to coast are still experiencing power outages and power surges, and now we’re hearing from Florida Power and Light (FPL).
A basketball player, Karsten Schafer, is preparing to get off the bench and back in the game after doctors told him he might never play again.
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint on McGregor Blvd. early Sunday morning. The accused carjacker is in jail.
Fort Myers Beach is slowly getting back on its feet after Hurricane Milton, with some businesses just now opening.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank has been extending its resources to assist in recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Milton.
The precautionary boil water notice issued on Sanibel during Hurricane Milton has been rescinded.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit was scheduled during an Oct. 8 special meeting, but Hurricane Milton’s approach of Florida’s Gulf Coast led to its cancellation.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank has been extending its resources to assist in recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Milton.
Now, they need help from the community to make it all possible.
Rick and Susan Johnson have been donating to Harry Chapin for years.
“There’s a lot of things I can’t do anymore as you get older, but I can do this. I can collect food. I can get up and make an announcement. I can appeal for it, and we can give money. We’re very fortunate,” Susan said.
Once a month, they collect at their church and donate more often after a hurricane.
“We know there’s going to be a need, and when there’s some kind of disaster, it just makes it harder. People are off of work. They need food,” Susan said.
The Johnsons have been donating together since 1978.
The CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank, Richard Leber, said that since Hurricane Milton, they’ve been seeing heavy demand at all of their sites.
“After Hurricane Ian, our demand more than doubled for a week or two after the storm. I don’t think Milton’s going to be quite that severe, but we’re anticipating we will probably need over a million pounds more food in the next few weeks than we would normally distribute,” Leber said.
There will be multiple food distribution events daily throughout the week, every morning starting at 9.
The WINK Feeds Family Food Fund is partnering with the Harry Chapin Food Bank in response to Hurricane Milton.
To donate, visit winkfeedsfamilys.com. Every contribution helps provide food and reassurance to those who need it the most.