Twin Palm’s tornado was the strongest tornado ever recorded in southwest Florida

A tornado from Hurricane Milton left a Glades County community in pieces. WINK News has confirmed that the tornado that hit the Twin Lakes Resort was the strongest tornado ever recorded in southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

It was on the ground for nine miles, rated an EF-3 and had winds of 140 miles per hour.

New footage from the WINK News drone shows the Lakeport community ripped to shreds, piles and piles of debris everywhere and people’s personal items spread around. You can see roofs ripped off of homes, parts of roofs stuck on trees, cars flipped, trees and powerlines toppled all over the neighborhood.

It’s a miracle that nobody was killed. 39 homes were destroyed.

On Tuesday, people gathered what they could from what was left of their homes.

Twin Lakes neighbors tell WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean it was a scary moment when the tornado ripped through their homes. They could hear huge gusts of wind and things flying and breaking.

The community has come together and collected supplies for this neighborhood, extending a helping hand.

Under three miles away from the Twin Palms Resort, sits Pastor David Bishop, with the Maple Grove Baptist Church of Lakeport.

“We’ve been taking one donations from throughout all of Glades County,” Pastor Bishop said.

There are piles and piles within the church. Water, food, clothes, the pastor has everything and it was all donated.

“The only thing we ask is that people take what they need,” Pastor Bishop said.

People who are storm-affected can come pick up supplies at the church anytime.

“Somebody’s generally at the church at any given time, not at a specific time, and if not at the house in the back where I live, just come knock on the door,” Pastor Bishop said.

The church doubled as a shelter and saw around 50 people stay during the storm.

‘We had I think, nine, nine dogs here during the shelter as well,” Pastor Bishop said.

Including the dog of a woman who is still in the hospital.

According to the Glades County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was recovered from the rubble of her residence. Neighbors say she is still in the hospital.

“There was a great travesty, a great tragedy, great devastation, but the sun’s still shining today. Just keep smiling, just keep smiling. Yesterday was dark and tomorrow’s bright. Just look to the future. We can’t change the past, but we can definitely change the future,” Pastor Bishop said.

The aftermath of the Twin Palm Resort is hard to look at, but this community is a strong one. Everyone said they were going to be ok.

FEMA has been on the scene for days, helping people apply and assessing the damage.

Neighbors say looters have already shown up and ask you to call 911 if you see them.

Pastor Bishop can be reached at pastor@maplegrovebaptistchurchlakeport.com.