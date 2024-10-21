Mail-in ballot requests due soon; Early voting starts in Lee, Charlotte, and Collier

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking a breezier Monday afternoon with a few chances of rain showers throughout the day.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Coral Gables.
Early voting kicks off Monday in Lee, Charlotte, and Collier counties, with residents still having time to request a mail-in ballot before Election Day.
A kitten was rescued from the side of the road by an LCSO deputy. Since being rescued, he has been staying close to the deputies.
FEMA is providing several resources to people impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton at the Regional Park Recreation Center in Punta Gorda.
Sen. Rick Scott and Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich will vote in Collier County on Monday.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features an assault, a fatal shooting and a woman using a child to steal over $1k from Target.
A vehicle pursuit between a stolen vehicle and law enforcement ended in a crash on Alico Road and Ben Hill Griffin Parkway.
The Weather Authority says sun and clouds will stick around on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-80s across Southwest Florida.
The Boathouse Tiki Bar and Grill went up in flames on Thursday, which also left many of its employees without a job.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred on Bayshore Road and Twin Brooks Road in North Fort Myers that left one dead on Saturday.
The Weather Authority is monitoring Hurricane Oscar, which formed in the Atlantic and is moving toward the southeastern Bahamas and eastern Cuba.
A Collier County man was arrested in connection with an assault that occurred in the River Park East community.
Charlotte County and its communities were hard hit by hurricanes Helene and Milton, and Peace River Wesleyan Church was no exception.
The Weather Authority says temperatures this morning haven’t been as cool as they had been the previous couple of mornings.
The presidential election is only a few weeks away, and early voting starts as soon as Monday in most of southwest Florida.
WINK News reporter Paul Dolan spoke with two election supervisors in Lee and Collier counties to get the details on what you need for a stress-free voting experience.
Early voting in Southwest Florida isn’t too complicated, but it is popular.
We spoke with Melissa Blazier, the Supervisor of Elections in Collier County, who said, “Typical for Collier County, we have led the state of Florida in turnout for the past three presidential generals. So, I anticipate we will do the same for this presidential general. And early voting is extremely popular in Collier County.”
That can translate into very long lines; Blazier recommends preparing before you get in line.
“The ballot is very, very long, so it’s going to take unprepared voters–it could take upwards of 20 minutes in the voting booth,” she warned.
Early voting begins Monday in Collier County and the rest of Southwest Florida—except for Glades County, which begins Oct. 26.
It lasts roughly two weeks, wrapping up the weekend before the general election on Nov. 5.
Blazier said, “Even with 11 locations and a full 13 days of early voting, lines are just going to be something that we are going to deal with over the next two weeks.”
Tommy Doyle, the Supervisor of Elections for Lee County, echoed that voters shouldn’t be surprised to see early voting lines.
“We will have lines in the morning when we open for early voting, but it moves pretty quickly,” he said.
To avoid the lines, you can vote by mail; the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.But if you prefer to vote in person, here’s some advice from the pros.
Doyle advised, “They cannot go to the polls and expect to decide what they will vote for when they get there. They should already know.”
Blazier said, “Study that sample ballot, pre-mark it, and bring it with you to the polls. That way, it’s a cheat sheet.”
It’s a great way to make your vote count.
Hurricanes Helene and Milton did not change Lee and Collier counties’ polling locations.
Early voting moved from the historic courthouse to the event center in Charlotte County.
For more information, go to your Supervisor of Elections website:
This week is the last week to request mail-in ballots for the election.
Note: All vote-by-mail ballots must be requested by Thursday. The ballots must be returned to your local county’s election office by 7 p.m. on election day.