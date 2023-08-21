News in your community
Florida woman accused of spiking drinks with roach spray
A Florida woman is facing charges after allegedly poisoning a man by adding Raid roach spray to his drinks. The incident unfolded at a residence on Wheeler Street in DeLeon Springs.
Death investigation in Fort Myers Monday afternoon
Fort Myers Police are conducting a death investigation Monday afternoon.
Man arrested for illegal harvest and transportation of saw palmetto berries
Collier County Sheriff’s arrested a man who illegally harvested and transported saw palmetto berries without a permit.
Lee County
Man who killed New Jersey neighbor, then threatened driver with BB gun in SWFL heads to court
The man accused of stabbing and killing his New Jersey neighbor, then going on a crime spree in Southwest Florida is expected to be in court.
Convicted former Lee County deputy says he was denied medical treatment in prison
A former Lee County deputy sentenced to nearly a year in prison asked the court to mitigate his sentence due to his fight with liver disease
Convicted double murderer Ashley Toye to appear in court for eventual resentencing
Ashley Toye who was convicted of the double murder of the Sosa brothers is expected to appear in court for an eventual resentencing.
Fort Myers Beach Mayor joins community to help man rebuild
WINK News has been following the story of a Fort Myers Beach man who had just about lost all of his hope. The community gathered to help Joe.
Collier County
South Beach Boardwalk clean-up on Sunday
The Marco Island Beach Advisory Committee is partnering with CJ’s on the beach to clean up the beach at South Beach Boardwalk.
Fatality from I-75 car crash in North Naples
A fatality has been announced from car crash on Interstate 75, near mile marker 107 in North Naples. The crash involved two vehicles.
Keeping yourself safe during online shopping
Collier County deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy who they said carried out three robberies over the summer using Facebook Marketplace.
City of Naples suggests underground parking to relieve congestion
Naples city council discussed parking changes that could include an underground parking facility in order to relieve traffic congestion in downtown.
Charlotte County
Mounds of ‘flushable’ wipes reported by Charlotte County Utilities
Charlotte County Utilities reported mounds of wipes and rags at the East Port Water Reclamation Facility. They sent out a notice about wipes.
Missing man found dead by Charlotte County deputies
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced the finding of a missing person’s body. The location has not been released.
Ride-share scams warning from the Punta Gorda Police
The Punta Gorda Police Department is raising awareness for ride-share scams. An increase in the use of ride-shares, such as Uber or Lyft.
Sunseeker Resort opening delayed due to lasting effects of Ian
The company said they have encountered unavoidable delays due to the lasting effects of Hurricane Ian.