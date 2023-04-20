Estero approves consultants ranking for Williams Road widening project

Estero Village Council unanimously approved the consultants ranking for the Williams Road widening preliminary design and engineering project Wednesday morning. Approval authorized staff to negotiate a contract with top-ranked firm Kisinger Campo & Associates.

The capital improvement project will widen Williams Road from U.S. 41 east to the roundabout on Via Coconut Point. Currently a two-lane road, the project will convert the identified portion of Williams into a four-lane road.

