Intersection of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and Corkscrew Road.

Phase 1 of Corkscrew Road’s widening has been completed, and phase 2 is now commencing.

Five years ago, Lee County commissioners planned traffic improvements to alleviate drivers’ headaches from the congested commute through Estero.

Phase 1 of the construction project focused on widening the road to six lanes from Ben Hill Griffin Parkway to Fire House Lane and to four lanes from Fire House Lane to Bella Terra Boulevard.

The project includes adding on-road bike lanes and some sidewalks, installing new drainage, and constructing a wildlife crossing approximately 1,000 feet west of the entrance to Cypress Shadows Boulevard.

This crossing will coincide with a regional flow-way that crosses Corkscrew Road at that location. The Village of Estero will install shared-use paths, lighting and landscaping as phasing allows.

Drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists are urged to use extra caution when traveling through the work zone.

Phase 2 will construct four 11-foot wide travel lanes from Bella Terra Boulevard to just east of Alico Road and a new traffic signal at the Alico Road intersection.

Also included are on-road bike lanes in each direction, a 10-foot-wide shared use path on the south side of the road, a 6-foot sidewalk on the north side of the road and street lighting.

The 22-foot wide median, which varies in places, includes various hardwood and palm trees as well as shrubs.