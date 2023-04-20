Isolated rain begins before warm Thursday afternoon

Spotty showers will likely begin inland during the mid-morning to early afternoon and increase their spread as they track westward through Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Isolated rain is mainly expected for areas south of the Caloosahatchee River, and a few showers are possible further to the north.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, near 90 for many, Thursday afternoon. Humidity is also on the rise, which will make the warmth slightly more oppressive.

BOATERS: Expect 1- to 2-foot wave heights and light chop in the bays.