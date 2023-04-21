Cape Coral police arrest suspect in antisemitic vandalism incident

Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore held a Friday morning press conference to announce the arrest of a man he says threw bricks at Chabad Jewish Center and smashed a car in the parking lot.

According to CCPD, 51-year-old Cape Coral man Maron Mark Raymon was arrested following a hate crime investigation into the March incident. Sizemore called it a challenging case that required a lot of personnel and numerous search warrants.

Detectives contacted Raymon at his home thanks to a tip from a witness. He was interviewed on Thursday to see if he had any connections to a larger extremist group, and the FBI was contacted.

