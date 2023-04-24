Alligator attack on Sanibel Monday

Alligator. CBS file photo

An alligator bit a 37-year-old man on Sanibel near a pond on Rabbit Road Monday afternoon.

According to FWC, the Sanibel Police Department, Sanibel Fire Department, Lee County EMS, and FWC all responded to the attack.

The victim sustained minor injuries and got treatment at the scene. After the victim got treatment, he was released.

After the attack, a contracted nuisance alligator trapper was sent to where the attack happened.

FWC is investigating the incident.

