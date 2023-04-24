Dunbar health center reopens after destruction by Hurricane Ian

Lee Community Healthcare is officially reopening its permanent location in Dunbar, months after Hurricane Ian destroyed the old building and left neighbors with only a mobile clinic.

There will now be expanded care options with more services for kids and adults, including new behavioral and mental health services, nutrition counseling and pharmaceutical advising. The center will also increase from six exam rooms to 10.

In December, WINK News interviewed Bob Johns, executive director of Lee Community Healthcare, about the expansion of health care in the Dunbar community. He explained how important it is for people to have local access.

“Some of our patients that live in Dunbar or anywhere don’t mind going out to the sanctuary; they have transportation, but not everyone does,” Johns said. “So that was one of the big objectives that we wanted to do is not just replace access but expand it, because we recognize that the Dunbar community might have suffered more damage disproportionate to some other communities.”

The new Lee Community Healthcare office in Dunbar will celebrate its grand opening on Monday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new office is right by the new location of Next Level Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.