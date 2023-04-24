Man accused of Cape Coral break-in, stabbing ex’s new partner

Taj Rene Aronson, 42. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A North Fort Myers man was arrested Sunday after Cape Coral police say he broke into a home and stabbed his ex-partner’s new significant other with a knife.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Taj Rene Aronson, 42, was arrested after officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the 3000 block of Southwest 2nd Court just before 1 a.m. The call notes stated that a man later identified as Aronson stabbed a victim inside the home and then ran away.

Officers arrived at the scene and set up a perimeter in search of Aronson. They found the victim inside a bedroom with significant stabbing injuries. The witness said they woke up to find Aronson, the witness’s former partner, standing bedside over the victim, the witness’s new partner. Aronson stabbed the victim with a knife after breaking into the home.

Aronson was found near the crime scene thanks to a K-9 unit and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit. A black folding knife between 4 and 5 inches long, covered in blood, was found close to him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and Aronson was taken to the Lee County Jail. He faces charges of aggravated battery and occupied burglary with battery.