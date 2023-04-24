Motorcyclist killed, passenger hospitalized after Lee County crash

The approximate site of a deadly motorcycle crash on San Carlos Boulevard, Sunday, April 23, 2023. Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was hospitalized with critical injuries Sunday night after hitting a pickup truck on San Carlos Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old Fort Myers man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on San Carlos Boulevard, approaching Heidi Lee Lane around 8:10 p.m. with a 43-year-old Fort Myers woman as his passenger. A Ford pickup truck driven by a 23-year-old Fort Myers man was traveling north on San Carlos Boulevard ahead of the motorcycle, approaching Heidi Lee Lane.

The pickup truck slowed down to turn right onto a residential driveway, and the motorcycle attempted to pass the truck on the right side, colliding with it.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene. His passenger sustained critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.