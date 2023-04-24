Sunshine Ace Hardware continues local expansion

Since Naples entrepreneur Don Wynn launched Sunshine Hardware in downtown Naples in 1958, the local family business has grown into a network of stores built around a variety of quality goods serviced by a friendly staff.

Those aspects are apparent with the Wynn family’s launch this month of its 12th hardware store. The latest one celebrated its opening Saturday, April 22, in Founders Square on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard in Collier County. Sunshine Ace Hardware is the first business and the anchor of The Plaza at Founders Square, a retail strip at 8850 Founders Square Drive in the center of the mixed-use development on that busy corner.

“Collier County’s residential and commercial growth is heading east of I-75, and we look forward to welcoming all the contractors, business owners and homeowners who no longer have to drive into town to buy a can of paint, tools or a new grill,” said Sunshine Ace Hardware President Michael Wynn, grandson of the late Don Wynn.

