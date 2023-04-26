WINK News

Lee County launches down payment assistance program

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard
A home in Southwest Florida. Credit: WINK News
If you are buying a house, condo or townhouse in unincorporated Lee County, you might be able to get some help with the down payment. Lee County announced a new Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Homeownership Assistance Program for those with a qualifying income.

The maximum price for the home is $380,000. The County said the assistance includes up to 50% of the lender-required minimum down payment. You can also get more mortgage subsidy to help make sure the housing payment is affordable. Maximum assistance is $75,000.

You can’t own any other homes at the time of application and that property the principal homestead.

Funds are available on a first-come, first-ready basis.

