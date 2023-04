Clothing donation bin. Stock photo by Julia M Cameron

If you have extra clothing for young children or teenagers lying around, you might consider donating to the Naples nonprofit Friends of Foster Children Forever.

The group needs new clothes in the following sizes:

Infant girls and boys

2T girls

3T girls and boys

4T girls and boys

5T boys

Teen sizes for girls and boys

Pajamas for girls and boys.

You can send donations to 3050 Horseshoe Drive N. Ste. 260.