What groups have received Hurricane Ian donations from Florida Disaster Fund?

When you donate money, how do you know it’s going where you intended? That’s a common question. And, after Hurricane Ian many people have opened their hearts and wallets.
Sixty-six thousand people have donated to the Florida Disaster Fund. The Fund was established in 2004 and reactivated after Ian.
WINK News viewer Carol Kerr emailed us to ask, “Florida Disaster Fund that Casey DeSantis was overseeing – $60 million in donations; how much of that money has been given out for relief?”
WINK Investigative Reporter Kellie Miller went looking for that answer and learned $63,740,283 has been raised as of Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Of that, $53,354,500 has been awarded.
Where did the money go?
The Volunteer Florida Foundation administers the Fund, and first lady Casey DeSantis helps oversee it. The money gets distributed to state service organizations focusing on disaster response and recovery. The group provided WINK News with this list:
- Save the Children
- The Salvation Army
- Team Rubicon
- Catholic Charities
- Feeding Florida
- Midwest FoodBank
- ToolBank
- Operation BBQ Relief
- United Way Collier County
- Florida Sheriff’s Association
- Police Benevolent Association
- Fraternal Order of Police
- Professional Firefighters
- Lee County Local Education Foundation
- Charlotte County Local Education Foundation
- Sarasota County Local Education Foundation
- Collier County Local Education Foundation
- Desoto County Local Education Foundation
- Hardee County school district support
- Southern Baptist Disaster Relief
- Better Together
- Samaritan’s Purse
- Lee BIA Builders Care
- Florida National Guard Foundation
- Florida Emergency Preparedness Association
- Collier County Community Foundation
- Charlotte County Community Foundation
- Collaboratory
- Housing organizations
- Feeding Florida
- Harry Chapin Food Bank
- Hope Hospice
- Safe Children Coalition
- Senior Connection Center
- Senior Friendship Centers
- Senior Resource Alliance
- Mothers Helping Mothers
- NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Inc.
- One More Child
- Osceola Council on Aging
- All Faiths Food bank of Sarasota
- Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida
- Bridge a Life
- Children’s Network of Southwest Florida
- Community Legal Services of Mid Florida
- Elder-Source – Area Agency on Aging for Northwest Florida
- Lee County school district support organization
- Collier County school district support organization
- Sarasota County school district support organization
- Hardee County school district support organization
- DeSoto County school district support organization
- 17 long-term recovery groups
- Adventist Community Services
- Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association nonprofit arm
- Small Business Recovery Impact program
How to check out a charity
Before you give, contact the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services toll-free hotline at 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352). You can also use the state’s online Check-A-Charity tool.