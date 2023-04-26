What groups have received Hurricane Ian donations from Florida Disaster Fund?

Damage to a home from Hurricane Ian. CREDIT: WINK News

When you donate money, how do you know it’s going where you intended? That’s a common question. And, after Hurricane Ian many people have opened their hearts and wallets.

Sixty-six thousand people have donated to the Florida Disaster Fund. The Fund was established in 2004 and reactivated after Ian.

WINK News viewer Carol Kerr emailed us to ask, “Florida Disaster Fund that Casey DeSantis was overseeing – $60 million in donations; how much of that money has been given out for relief?”

WINK Investigative Reporter Kellie Miller went looking for that answer and learned $63,740,283 has been raised as of Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Of that, $53,354,500 has been awarded.

Where did the money go?

The Volunteer Florida Foundation administers the Fund, and first lady Casey DeSantis helps oversee it. The money gets distributed to state service organizations focusing on disaster response and recovery. The group provided WINK News with this list:

Save the Children

The Salvation Army

Team Rubicon

Catholic Charities

Feeding Florida

Midwest FoodBank

ToolBank

Operation BBQ Relief

United Way Collier County

Florida Sheriff’s Association

Police Benevolent Association

Fraternal Order of Police

Professional Firefighters

Lee County Local Education Foundation

Charlotte County Local Education Foundation

Sarasota County Local Education Foundation

Collier County Local Education Foundation

Desoto County Local Education Foundation

Hardee County school district support

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief

Better Together

Samaritan’s Purse

Lee BIA Builders Care

Florida National Guard Foundation

Florida Emergency Preparedness Association

Collier County Community Foundation

Charlotte County Community Foundation

Collaboratory

Housing organizations

Hope Hospice

Safe Children Coalition

Senior Connection Center

Senior Friendship Centers

Senior Resource Alliance

Mothers Helping Mothers

NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Inc.

One More Child

Osceola Council on Aging

All Faiths Food bank of Sarasota

Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida

Bridge a Life

Children’s Network of Southwest Florida

Community Legal Services of Mid Florida

Elder-Source – Area Agency on Aging for Northwest Florida

Lee County school district support organization

Collier County school district support organization

Sarasota County school district support organization

Hardee County school district support organization

DeSoto County school district support organization

17 long-term recovery groups

Adventist Community Services

Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association nonprofit arm

Small Business Recovery Impact program

How to check out a charity

Before you give, contact the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services toll-free hotline at 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352). You can also use the state’s online Check-A-Charity tool.